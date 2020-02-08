Placement Process Begins At IIM Ahmedabad

The second cluster of IIM Ahmedabad placement process will be held on February 10, 2020.

The first cluster of the final placement process for the Post Graduate programme of Class of 2020 was held at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad on Friday. The firms that participated in Cluster 1 comprised four cohorts - investment banking and markets, management consulting, advisory consulting and private equity, venture capital and asset management.

The list of Cluster 1 recruiters included regular partners such as Accenture Strategy, Kearney, Avendus, Bain & Co., Citi, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, Monitor Deloitte, Matrix Partners, Multiples, Nomura, Oliver Wyman, and The Boston Consulting Group among others, a statement form IIM Ahmedabad said.

Several new recruiters including Blackstone Group and Strategy & (Middle East) also participated this year.

"IIMA has always had an extremely rich mix of firms from diverse sectors. Consulting firms, offering management consulting roles across geographies (including Malaysia and Middle East) continue to hire in large numbers," the statement said.

"This reinforces the strength of the general management program at IIMA. McKinsey made the highest number of offers (including pre-placement offers) - 27, closely followed by The Boston Consulting Group - 23 in Cluster 1," the statement added.

Finance firms offered (including pre-placement offers) roles in investment banking, private equity, venture capital and capital markets across functions and geographies (including Singapore).

Avendus made the highest number of offers (including pre-placement offers) - 10--, closely followed by JP Morgan Chase & Co. -- 8 -- in Cluster 1.

The second cluster will be held on February 10, 2020.

