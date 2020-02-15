Indian Coast Guard Announces 37 Yantrik Vacancies; Application Begins In March

Indian Coast Guard has announced Yantrik recruitment

Indian Coast Guard has announced Yantrik recruitment for engineering diploma holders. The total vacancies available are 37. The application process for Yantrik recruitment will begin on March 16 and conclude on March 22, 2020.

The applicant must have passed matric or class 10 exam and Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical or Electronics and Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering approved by AICTE with 60 per cent marks in aggregate.

5 per cent relaxation in cut off percentage will be given to candidates in SC/ST category and outstanding sports person of National level who have obtained 1st, 2nd, or 3rd position in any field sports events at the Open National Championship/ Inter-State National Championship.

The applicant must not be younger than 18 years or older than 22 years. There is a relaxation of 5 years for SC, ST candidates and of 3 years for OBC candidates in upper age limit.

The application forms will be available online from March 16 on 'joinindiancoastguard.gov.in'.

Applicants will be shortlisted for written test based on higher percentage of marks in the diploma. The written test will be objective type. The questions will be from the respective branch (Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics & Telecommunication) and from general knowledge, reasoning, aptitude, and English.

Candidates who qualify the written test will undergo Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and medical examination.

