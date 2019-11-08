DSSSB Assistant Teacher Admit Card Released. Direct Download Link Here

DSSSB PRT admit card: DASS Grade 2, Assistant Teacher (Primary) Admit Card released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB or Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the DSSSB PRT admit card or DSSSB Assistant Teacher admit card for the recruitment exam which will be conducted for teacher posts announced by the Board earlier. The DSSSB admit cards are available for download on the official recruitment portal for DSSSB (dsssb.delhi.gov.in), the state-level government recruitment agency. The Board has also released the admit card for the online Computer Based Test (CBT) exam scheduled for the Delhi Administration Subordinate Service (DASS) Grade 2 posts.

Candidates can download their admit card using their application number (generated at the time of application) and their date of birth.

DSSSB PRT admit card 2019: Direct link to download admit card

Applicants can click here to login and download their DSSSB admit card for the Assistant Teacher and DASS Grade 2 recruitment exams:

DSSSB direct link to download admit card

DSSSB admit card 2019: How to download?

Follow the steps given here to download your DSSSB admit card:

Step 1: Go to official DSSSB website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link provided for admit card download (DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR THE ONLINE CBT EXAM FOR THE POST CODE 81/17 (GRADE II DASS) AND POST CODE 15/19 (ASSISTANT TEACHER (PRIMARY))

Step 3: Enter application number and date of birth details on next page.

Step 4: Submit and download your DSSSB PRT admit card.

