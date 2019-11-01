DSSSB To Conduct Job Exams On November 3; Cancels Clerk Recruitment At Urdu Academy

DSSSB had released the admit cards for the exam on October 24.

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) would conduct recruitment exams for various posts on November 3. The exam will be held in a single shift from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. The exam will be held for selection of Music Teacher at Social Welfare Department, BABT Teacher (for blinds) at Social Welfare Department, Driver (male) (heavy motor vehicle) at NCC, PGT (Sanskrit) at Social Welfare Department and Mason under New Delhi Municipal Council.

The Board has cancelled the upper division clerk recruitment at Urdu Academy which was earlier scheduled to be held on November 3. "The vacancies have been withdrawn by the user department," reads the notice released by the DSSSB.

Selection to the posts will be through a single exam and skill tests wherever required.

DSSSB had released the admit cards for the exam on October 24 and the option to download the same was open till October 30.

The said recruitment was notified in May, 2012.

The exam would comprise questions from general awareness, general intelligence and reasoning ability, arithmetical & numerical ability, test of language Hindi/ English. For few posts there would be questions related to subjects specific to the posts and questions related to required skills.

For the driver post, there will be a test for driving skill which will be qualifying in nature. The candidate short listed on the basis of marks secured in the written examination will have to undergo and clear the driving skill test which may include test in driving skills, simulator tests, reaction test etc.

