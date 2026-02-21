Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board Answer Key Released For Several Posts, Download Here

Delhi DSSSB Exams 2025 Answer Key: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the draft answer keys for examinations held on February 16 and February 17, 2026 for recruitment of several posts. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can download the answers keys on the official website of the DSSSB - dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The answer key has been released for the follwing posts:

Senior Scientific Assistant - February 16 Exam

Conservation Assistant - Febuary 17

Despatch Rider - February 16

Chauffer - February 16

DSSSB Answer Key 2026: How To Download Answer Key?

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Click on the Answer key section and then on the specific examination. Enter your application number and password. The answer key will be displayed on the screen. Save it for future reference.

Download Link - "DSSSB Answer Key Download Link"

Candidates who find any answer incorrect may raise objections until February 25, 2026. If an objection is found valid, the board will make the necessary changes and release a revised answer key. The facility to download the answer key will also remain available only until the same date.