Delhi DSSSB Multi-Tasking Staff Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins Today For 714 Posts, Apply Here

Delhi DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has started the application process for 714 posts of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) today, December 17, 2025. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of the board - dsssbonline.nic.in. The last date to apply is January 15, 2026.

Candidates will be appointed as MTS across 18 departments of the board.

Of the total posts, 302 are reserved for Unreserved (UR) Category candidates , 212 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 70 for Scheduled Caste (SC), 53 for Scheduled Tribe (ST) and 77 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

Delhi DSSSB Recruitment 2025: How To Apply For The MTS Posts?

Visit the official website dsssbonline.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "Click for new registration" if registering for the first time, else sign in again with your Class 10 roll number, passing year and password.

After logging, apply for the MTS post with code: 803/25.

You will be successfully registered for the posts.

Candidates must note that an examination will be held for the MTS recruitment and the dates for the same will be notified by the board on a later date. The board has advised candidates to regularly visit their website for further and complete details regarding the recruitment.

Download Notification - "DSSSB MTS 2025 Recruitment".