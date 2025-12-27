Delhi Government Job Exams 2026 Begin On February 16, Check Complete Schedule Here

DSSSB Recruitmemt Examination Schedule 2026: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has officially released the examination schedule for various posts across multiple departments under the Government of NCT of Delhi. The computer-based tests will begin on February 16, 2026, and continue until March 31, 2026.

Key Examination Dates and Posts

The examinations cover a wide range of positions, including teaching roles, administrative staff, and technical posts.

Key dates from the schedule include:

Assistant Teacher (Primary): Multiple shifts scheduled on February 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 24, and March 3, 5, and 7.

Bailiff (Registrar, Cooperative Societies): Examinations to be held on February 20, 21, and 22.

TGT and PGT Positions: Various Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) examinations for subjects such as Sanskrit, English, Hindi, Mathematics, and Biology are scheduled throughout March.

Other Posts: The schedule also includes examinations for Chauffeur (February 16), Junior Engineer (February 23), Naib Tehsildar (February 28), and Stenographer (March 23).

Important Instructions For Candidates

Admit Cards: Details regarding the examination centre, date, and timing will be mentioned on the e-admit card.

Links to download the admit cards will be made available shortly on the official DSSSB website.

Communication: Candidates are advised to keep their registered mobile numbers and email addresses updated. While the Board may send alerts via SMS, candidates must regularly check the official website and the OARS portal.

Failure to receive an SMS notification will not be accepted as a valid reason for missing the examination or seeking an extension for downloading admit cards.

For the complete detailed schedule and post-wise examination timings, candidates are advised to visit the board's official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.