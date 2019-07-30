3.52 Lakh Qualify Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)

CTET result has been declared. More than 14 lakh candidates took the exam this time.

CTET result is available online now. Candidates who took the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on July 8 can check the result now. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CTET result on the official result portal cbseresults.nic.in. "3.52 lakh candidates have qualified the exam this time," said CBSE. "Out of these 3.52 Lacs candidates, 2.15 lakh qualified in Paper -1 (for teaching in grades 1 to 5 in Primary school ), and 1.37 lakh qualified in Paper-2 (for teaching in grades 6 to 8 in upper primary school)," it added.

CTET Result

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has congratulated all the successful candidates.

Results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by @cbseindia29 in July are live now. I congratulate CBSE for declaring results in 23 days record time. My congratulations to all successful candidates.@PMOIndia@HRDMinistry

See the link : https://t.co/qfkiUVTzwd — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 30, 2019

Out of 29 lakh candidates who had registered for the exam, 24 lakh candidates had appeared for it. This is the highest participation in the CTET in recent years, considering the number of applications registered for the exam.

Started in 2018, this year also CBSE will provide CTET mark sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account.

The validity of CTET certificate is for seven years. The records of CTET including OMR Answer sheet is preserved upto two months from the date of declaration of result in accordance with CBSE examination weeding out rules.

The last edition of the CTET was held in December 2018. The result was declared on January 4. 17% of the total candidates who took the exam have qualified in primary school category. The pass percentage for middle school category is 15%.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.