CTET Result 2019 Released. Direct Download Link Here

CTET result 2019: CTET 2019 result has been released online. The CTET result has been released on the official result website of Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the official organisation supervising the teacher eligibility test which is being held for the recruitment of teachers in centrally funded schools. CTET results can be accessed from cbseresults.nic.in. An link to download CTET result is also available at ctet.nic.in, the official website of Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET result. According to the official notification, the Board will provide exam mark sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account after the CTET results declaration.

An official had confirmed to NDTV last week that the results will be announced soon.

CTET result 2019: Direct link

Download your CTET results from the direct link provided here:

CTET result 2019 direct link

The CTET results have been released in a record time.

CTET result 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your CTET 2019 results:

Step 1: Click on the direct link provided above

Step 2: On next page enter your roll number

Step 3: Click submit

Step 4: Check your CTET June exam results from next page

CTET result 2019: No revaluation

According to CBSE, the machine-gradable answer sheets are evaluated 'with extreme care and are repeatedly scrutinized. No request for re-checking, re-assessment, re-evaluation or scrutiny of OMR Answer Sheets will be entertained. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained'.

