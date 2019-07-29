CTET Result 2019 Next Month. Details Here

CTET result 2019: The Board, before the CTET results announcement, will release the final answer keys.

CTET result 2019: Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, will release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET result soon on the official website. The CTET 2019 results are expected to be released within 6 weeks after the completion of the examination which is being held as the eligibility test for recruitment of teachers in centrally funded schools, according to the official notification. Since the exams were held on July 8, the CTET results can be expected anytime before August 20.

The CTET results will be released on the official website of the exam, ctet.nic.in.

The Validity Period of CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be seven years from the date of declaration of its result for all categories.

The records of Central Teacher Eligibility Test including OMR Answer sheet is preserved upto Two months from the date of declaration of result in accordance with CBSE Examination Weeding out rules. Thereafter it will be disposed of as per weeding out rules.

CTET result 2019: Final answer keys

Before the CTET results declaration, the Board had released the CTET answer keys and the candidates were given chance to raise objections towards the preliminary keys till July 26.

The Board, before the CTET results announcement, will release the final answer keys. The results will be prepared based on the final answer keys.

CTET result 2019: Results in DigiLocker

According to the official notification, the Board will provide exam mark sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account after the CTET results declaration.

"The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also contain an encrypted QR Code to enhance security," the official CTET notification said.

"The QR code can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app. The DigiLocker accounts of the all present candidates will be created and the account credentials will be conveyed to the candidates on their mobile numbers registered with CBSE. The candidates will be able to download their digital marksheet and eligibilty certificates using the communicated credentials," it added.

CTET result 2019: No revaluation

According to CBSE, the machine-gradable answer sheets are evaluated 'with extreme care and are repeatedly scrutinized. No request for re-checking, re-assessment, re-evaluation or scrutiny of OMR Answer Sheets will be entertained. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained'.

