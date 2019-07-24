CTET Answer Key Released. Submit Challenges Till July 26

Answer keys have been released for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the answer key. Candidates can download the CTET answer key from the official website and raise objections till July 26. The exam comprises two papers-- paper 1 (class 1 to 5) and paper 2 (class 6 to 8). The CTET result will be based on the final answer key. There will be no re-checking or re-evaluation facility given to candidates. "The machine - gradable answer sheets are evaluated with extreme care and are repeatedly scrutinized. No request for re-checking, re-assessment, re-evaluation or scrutiny of OMR answer sheets will be entertained," CBSE had said in the exam notification.

A total of 20,84,147 candidates had registered for the CTET this time out of which 14 lakh took the exam. This is the highest participation in the CTET in recent years, considering the number of applications registered for the exam. The Minister for Human Resource Development Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had congratulated the Chairperson CBSE Smt. Anita Karwal and Secretary Shri Anurag Tripathi for the successful conduct of CTET.

The last edition of the CTET was held in December 2018. The result was declared on January 4. 17% of the total candidates who took the exam have qualified in primary school category. The pass percentage for middle school category is 15%.

