CTET Result Out. Follow These 3 Steps To Download Your Results

CTET result 2019: Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the official body which conducts Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) has released the results for the exam held in July 7. The CTET results have been released for the 12th edition of the exam which was conducted by CBSE in 104 cities at 2,942 centres all over the country. The CTET results can be accessed from the official results website of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in, and also from ctet.nic.in, the official website of the exam. The Board said in a statement that out of 23.77 lakh candidates who had appeared for the exam, 3.52 lakh have been declared qualified with CTET results 2019.

The Board also claimed the CTET results have been declared in a record time of 23 days after completion of the examination in the first week of this month.

"Out of these 3.52 Lacs candidates, 2.15 Lacs qualified in Paper -1(for teaching in grades 1 to 5 in Primary school ), & 1.37 Lacs qualified in Paper-2 (for teaching in grades 6 to 8 in upper primary school)," the Board said in the statement.

CTET result 2019: Three steps to download your results

Candidates who are awaiting CTET results may download their results following the steps given here:

Step One : Click on the direct link provided here

CTET result 2019 direct link

Step Two : On next page enter your roll number and click "Submit"

Step Three : Check your CTET June exam results from next page

"The marksheet of all 23.77 Lacs candidates and qualifying certificates of 3.52 Lacs candidates will be uploaded in the Digi-locker for easy access," the Board said.

Before this, the answer keys of the examinations were released and the candidates were chance to raise objections, if any.

The final CTET results have been announced based the final answer keys set by the Board experts.

