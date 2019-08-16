CBSE Announces Date For Central Teacher's Eligibility Test (CTET) To Be Conducted In December

CBSE has announced the exam date for CTET December 2019

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the exam dates for the 13th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). CTET December 2019 will be held on December 8, 2019. The application process for CTET December 2019 is due to begin next week, when the board will also release detailed information brochure for CTET 2019 exam. CTET is the minimum qualification for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher.

The December CTET 2019 will be conducted in 20 languages in 110 cities all over the country.

The online application process for CTET December 2019 will begin on August 19 and conclude on September 18, 2019. Candidates applying for CTET December 2019 will be able to submit application fee till 3:30 pm on September 23, 2019.

The CTET exam is conducted for two papers - Paper I is meant for Primary stage (for classes 1 to 5) teachers and Paper II is meant for Elementary stage (for classes 6 to 8) teachers. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria for both papers can apply for both papers.

CBSE recently released the released for CTET July 2019. The CTET July 2019 result was released on July 30. 3.52 lakh candidates qualified in the CTET exam conducted in July. Out of these 2.15 lakh qualified in Paper -1, and 1.37 lakh qualified in Paper-2. The validity of CTET certificate is for seven years.

