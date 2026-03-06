CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam On March 7: Check Smart Revision Tips From Educators

CBSE Social Science Board Exam Tips: The CBSE Class 10 Social Science (SST) board examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 7, 2026 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. As the exam approaches, students are expected to focus on revising key topics and concepts, particularly those that are lengthy or require more time to prepare. During this period, many students also seek guidance from educators on effective revision strategies and the best ways to approach different types of questions in the examination.

Puja and Krittika Verma, Social Science faculty at Satya School, Gurugram, shared tips for the SST examination that focus on smart revision and practising the exam pattern, helping students prepare more effectively for the test.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam Tips From Educators

For MCQs use the E2 rule (eliminate two options first), revise NCERT keywords, dates, definitions, and differences

For Assertion-Reasoning follow T-T-Link (check Assertion true/false, Reason true/false, then see if Reason explains Assertion)

For statement-based questions watch extreme words like only/always; for source-based questions read the passage twice and answer using its keywords;

For 5-markers use the I.P.E.C format (3-line Introduction, 4 explained Points, 1-line Conclusion) and write in bullet points with underlined keywords;

Practice map work daily for Geography and identify event + significance for picture-based History questions

During prep leave follow R.P.P - Revise, Practice, Polish,

Solve at least one sample paper, review mistakes,

Manage time well and sleep properly before the exam

The Class 10 examinations will conclude on March 10, while the Class 12 exams will end on April 10. In total, students will appear for 83 subjects in Class 10 and 120 subjects in Class 12.

Of the 25 lakh students appearing for Class 10, approximately 14 lakh are boys and 10.9 lakh are girls.