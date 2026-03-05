CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026: Check Paper Analysis And Student Reactions

The Psychology exam for Class 12, which is a huge part of the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam and acts as a cumulative measure of what students have achieved over the entire academic year, was successfully held on Monday March 22nd from 10:30am-1:30pm with additional 15 min of reading time prior to the exam.

Overall, it seems that students in India are reporting that the Psychology Paper was not too difficult. Students took the time to study and when they did study the material from the prescribed books, including the NCERT. Teachers indicated that the paper maintained a well-balanced structure that covered both theoretical and applied concepts in Psychology. After the exam, the majority of students feel as though they did well on this test.

CBSE Class 12 Psychology exam detailed analysis

Deanna Mary Fugle (PGT), Psychology at JAIN International Residential School, Bengaluru, said the paper was efficiently designed to assess students' understanding of psychological concepts and theories

"The CBSE Class XII Psychology Board Examination (Code: 037) held today was designed as per the board pattern and sample papers. The paper was efficiently designed to assess students' understanding of psychological concepts, theories, and their practical applications. The question paper followed the prescribed CBSE blueprint and weightage, maintaining a balanced distribution across different sections and competencies." Fugle said.

"Overall, the difficulty level of the paper ranged from easy to moderate. Several questions were straightforward and primarily assessed students' ability to recall and demonstrate basic conceptual understanding. The multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and two-mark questions were largely direct and could be answered with clarity by students who possessed a good grasp of fundamental concepts. These questions also allowed students to apply their conceptual knowledge in simple contexts." she said.

The three-mark and four-mark questions, particularly in Sections C and D, required deeper reasoning and conceptual clarity. Some of these questions demanded higher-order thinking skills (HOTS), encouraging students to analyze psychological ideas and apply them in slightly more complex contexts. While these questions were manageable for well-prepared students, they required careful interpretation and thoughtful responses.

The six-mark questions in Section E focused largely on conceptual understanding and explanatory knowledge. Students who had developed a clear understanding of the topics and could organize their answers effectively would have found these questions approachable and manageable.

Fugle adding a notable feature of the paper was the inclusion of case-based questions, which emphasized the application of psychological principles to real-life situations. These questions required students to interpret scenarios, connect theoretical concepts with practical situations, and demonstrate analytical and evaluative thinking. Such questions not only tested students' conceptual knowledge but also their ability to apply psychological theories in meaningful contexts.

Overall, the structure and content of the question paper effectively assessed students' knowledge, analytical ability, and critical thinking skills. The balanced inclusion of conceptual, analytical, and application-based questions ensured a comprehensive evaluation of students' understanding of psychology. The presence of HOTS and case-based questions further encouraged deeper engagement with psychological concepts and their relevance to real-world situations. The difficulty level of the psychology paper was easy to moderate. Fugle said.

"The Psychology examination paper for the year 2026 was of a moderate level of difficulty and reflected a well-balanced distribution of questions across the prescribed syllabus. The paper appeared to have been designed in accordance with the official marking scheme and guidelines provided by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), ensuring fairness and clarity in the evaluation process". Dr. Anuradha Bhatia, PGT Psychology, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad said.

Bhatia adding significant proportion of the questions were drawn from the units Intelligence and Intellectual Disabilities as well as Group Processes. These sections were given notable emphasis, indicating the importance of conceptual clarity in these areas".

"In terms of question design, most of the questions were relatively competency based and concept-based, requiring students to demonstrate a clear understanding of definitions, explanations, and applications of psychological concepts". she said.

"Despite its moderate difficulty level, the examination could be considered very lengthy as per many students. Overall, the Psychology paper for 2026 can be regarded as balanced, fair, and aligned with the CBSE curriculum and marking scheme. While the paper required adequate preparation and time management, students with a solid grasp of key concepts-particularly in intelligence, intellectual disabilities, and somatic disorders-are likely able to perform well". Dr. Bhatia added.

Dr Ravneet Handa, PGT - Psychology, Witty International School, Udaipur, found paper well-structured and strictly aligned with the prescribed syllabus.

''The question paper presented a balanced blend of theoretical and practical components, making it manageable for students. The inclusion of case-based and application-oriented questions encouraged learners to apply their understanding of concepts rather than rely solely on memorisation. Overall, the paper was of an average difficulty level and closely aligned with the CBSE sample papers as well as the prescribed syllabus, ensuring familiarity and clarity for well-prepared students.'' Dr Handa added.

Heena Kulkarni, Subject matter expert, Lancers Army Schools, said Many questions focused on practical understanding rather than simple memorization.

"Question paper was good and balanced. Most questions were average in difficulty but required practical understanding . The paper was not overly tricky, but it required students to read questions carefully and understand what was being asked". Kulkarni said.

Many questions focused on practical understanding rather than simple memorization. Students needed a clear grasp of psychological concepts and the ability to apply them to real-life situations. Students with clear conceptual understanding could navigate and score well, she added.

Students Reactions

Jyotsana Rathore, Grade 12 - CBSE (Psychology) Grade 12 – CBSE (Psychology), Witty International School, Udaipur said the case-based questions were slightly challenging

"Today's Psychology examination was manageable and well-balanced, with a good mix of theory and practical questions. Most questions were drawn from the prescribed textbook and the key topics highlighted by our teachers. The case-based questions were slightly challenging, as they required careful reading and thoughtful application of concepts, but overall it was a fair and well-structured paper." Rathore said

Khushi Sharma, Ayushi Jain, Geetanjali Tyagi, students of Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad, students said the complex part of the paper was from Allport's trait Theory (an MCQ) and Group processes and influence. The paper was long and conceptual, requiring a strong grasp over concepts and definitions. With smart time management, we were able to attempt it confidently.