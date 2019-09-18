CBSE Extends CTET 2019 Application Deadline. Details Here

The CTET application forms can be filled on the official website of the exam at ctet.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the registration last date of CTET 2019 examination. According to a notification from the Board, the registration deadline for the 13th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) has been extended till September 25. According to the latest scheduled the candidates will be allowed to pay the fee upto September 30, 2019 till 15.30 PM for the examination scheduled for December 8, 2019. The CTET application forms can be filled on the official website of the exam at ctet.nic.in.

"The online application-process for CTET December 2019 examination has been started from 19-08-2019. It is hereby informed that the last date for submitting online application has been extended till date 25-09-2019 and the fee can be paid upto date 30-09-2019 till 15.30 PM," said a statement from the Board.

"The Information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, and examination cities are available on CTET official website www.ctet.nic.in. The interested candidates may apply through online mode accordingly," the statement said.

"The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the 13th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on 08-12-2019 (Sunday). The test will be conducted in 110 cities all over the country," it added.

The CTET exam is conducted for two papers in which Paper 1 is for Primary stage (for classes 1 to 5) teachers and Paper 2 is for Elementary stage (for classes 6 to 8) teachers.

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria for both papers can apply for both papers.

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.