CTET 2019 Registration Closes Soon. Details Here

CTET 2019: The online registration for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be concluded tomorrow (Wednesday, September 18). Candidates will be given chance to register for the CTET, which is being held as an eligibility test for teaching in schools across India, till midnight tomorrow. The CTET application can be filled on the official website, ctet.nic.in. The last date to submit application fee offline through e-challan or online through debit/ credit card is September 23, 2019 till 3:30 pm. Candidates will have to complete final verification of application fee payment by September 25, 2019.

Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE is the official organisation in-charge of the CTET exam.

The CTET exam is conducted for two papers in which Paper 1 is for Primary stage (for classes 1 to 5) teachers and Paper 2 is for Elementary stage (for classes 6 to 8) teachers.

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria for both papers can apply for both papers.

CTET 2019 registration: Application links

CBSE has activated two links for the registration.

Here are the links:

After the application process is over, the Board will allow candidates an opportunity to correct particulars in their application form from September 27 to October 3, 2019.

The admit card for the CTET exam which is scheduled on December 8, will be released in the third week of November, according to the schedule released by the Board.

The notification also said the result for CTET December 2019 will tentatively be released within six weeks of concluding the exam.

CTET is only a qualifying examination and passing in CTET is one of the minimum eligibility criteria required for appointment as a teacher for classes 1 to 8.

There are two papers in CTET examination and a candidate can appear in either of the papers or both the papers as per their eligibility. Paper 1 is conducted for classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 is conducted for classes 6 to 8. The exam is OMR-based and has objective questions.

