Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET): Registration Begins Tomorrow

CTET 2019: Apply Online From August 19

The 13th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be held on December 8, confirmed the CBSE on August 16. One of the biggest recruitment exams, CTET determines the eligibility of a candidate for appointment as a teacher for class 1 to 8.

Online registration for the CTET will begin tomorrow (August 19). Candidates can fill the online application form through the registration portal which will remain active till September 18.

The facility to deposit the application fee will be open till September 23.

The CTET exam is conducted for two papers - Paper I is meant for Primary stage (for classes 1 to 5) teachers and Paper II is meant for Elementary stage (for classes 6 to 8) teachers. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria for both papers can apply for both papers.

In the CTET, questions will be related to Child Development & Pedagogy, Mathematics, Social Studies and Environmental Studies. There will be two language papers as well.

The exam is conducted in 20 languages.

Close to 20 lakh registered for the CTET's 12 edition and 3.52 lakh qualified the exam.

The validity of CTET certificate is for seven years.

