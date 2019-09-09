CTET December 2019 Application Ends Next Week

CTET 2019 for December exam will conclude next week

CTET 2019: The online registration for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will come to an end next week. The last date to apply for CTET December 2019 is September 18, 2019 till midnight. The last date to submit application fee offline through e-challan or online through debit/ credit card is September 23, 2019 till 3:30 pm. Candidates will have to complete final verification of application fee payment by September 25, 2019.

After the application process is over, CBSE will allow candidates an opportunity to correct particulars in their application form from September 27 to October 3, 2019.

The admit card for the CTET exam which is scheduled on December 8, will be released in the third week of November. The result for CTET December 2019 will tentatively be released within six weeks of concluding the exam.

CTET is only a qualifying examination and passing in CTET is one of the minimum eligibility criteria required for appointment as a teacher for classes 1 to 8.

There are two papers in CTET examination and a candidate can appear in either of the papers or both the papers as per their eligibility. Paper 1 is conducted for classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 is conducted for classes 6 to 8. The exam is OMR-based and has objective questions.

