Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019: Important Points For Candidates

CTET December 2019 Application Submission Begins. Last Date September 18

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Candidates who wish to take the exam can fill the online application at the official website ctet.nic.in.

The CTET will be held on December 8. The exam will have two papers and will be held in two shifts. Each of the shifts will be of 2.30 hours duration. Paper I will be for a candidates who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper II will be for those who intend to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

Online application forms will be available till September 18. Candidates can deposit the exam fee, which is Rs 1200 for both papers for candidates belonging to general and OBC non creamy layer categories and Rs 700 for either of the paper, till September 23. Candidates belonging to reserved categories shall pay half of the amount paid by the general category candidates.

While filling the online application form, candidates should carefully add details about the subject to be opted, the choice of centre, the medium of the question paper, address of correspondence, etc.

Close to 20 lakh registered for the CTET's 12th edition which was held in July and 3.52 lakh qualified the exam.

The validity of CTET certificate is for seven years.

