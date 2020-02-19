CTET Registration Ends Soon. Details Here

CTET application forms can be filled online at ctet.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE will conclude the application registration process for the CTET examination soon. The application process will be held till February 24, 2020 and the last date for submitting fee is February 27, 2020. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2020 will be held in July. The CBSE, the official agency which conducts the CTET, had started the registration On January 24. The application forms can be filled online at ctet.nic.in, the official portal of the eligibility test.

CTET 2020: How to apply

Follow the steps given here to apply for CTET July exam:

Step 1: Go to official CTET website www.ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Apply Online' link.

Step 3: Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./ Application No. generated.

Step 4: Upload Scanned Images of latest Photograph and Signature.

Step 5: Pay Examination Fee by e-challan or debit/credit card and net banking.

Step 6: Print Confirmation page for record and future reference.

CTET July 2020: Apply Here

Candidates who apply for only one paper, the application fee is Rs. 1000 for General and OBC categories, and Rs. 500 for SC, ST, and Differently-abled persons. For candidates who apply to appear for both papers, the application fee is Rs. 1200 for General and OBC categories, and Rs. 600 for SC, ST, and Differently-abled persons.

After the application process is over, candidates will be allowed to make any corrections in their application form from March 17 to March 24.

The CTET admit cards will be released in the third week of June, 2020, according to the official CTET notification.

