CTET 2024: Registrations For Central Teacher Eligibility Test To Close Today

The Central Board of Secondary Education will close the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) today. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of CTET to fill the application forms. The deadline for submission of fees is also April 2, 2024.

Candidates from the general category are required to pay an examination fee of Rs 1,000 for one paper. For those appearing in both paper will have to pay Rs 1,200.

Steps for online registration

Step 1: Log on to CTET official website

Step 2: Go to the link “Apply Online” and open the same.

Step 3: Fill in the online application form and note down Registration No/Application No.

Step 4: Upload latest scanned photograph and signature

Step 5: Pay examination fee by debit/credit card and net banking.

Step 6: Print confirmation page for record and future reference.

The 19th edition of CTET will be held on July 7, 2024 Sunday. The online applications for CTET-July 2024 started on March 7, 2024.

Candidates aspiring to appear in the exam are required to apply online through CTET website https://ctet.nic.in/.

The test will be conducted in twenty languages in 136 cities across the country. The detailed information containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website.

The minimum qualifications for appearing in the CTET are notified by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). Candidates are first required to check their eligibility criteria before applying.