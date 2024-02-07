CTET 2024 Provisional Answer Key Released, Check Steps To Download

CTET 2024: The board will review the challenges, and if accepted, a policy decision will be made.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the preliminary answer key and OMR response sheets for the January 2024 Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Candidates who took the exam can access it on the board's official website.

Candidates are invited to raise objections against the provisional answer key by paying a fee of Rs 1,000 per question. The board will review the challenges, and if accepted, a policy decision will be made, and the fee refunded.

The official notification states that candidates can challenge the answer keys via the provided link on the website from February 7, 2024, to February 10, 2024, until 11.59pm. A fee of Rs 1000/- per question must be paid through credit/debit card, which is non-refundable.

The CTET January examination was conducted on January 21 across 3,418 test centres in 135 cities nationwide. According to the board, 26,93526 candidates were registered for both papers, with approximately 84% of them appearing for the exam.

Among the registered candidates, 9,58,193 applied for paper 1 (classes 1-5) and 17,35,333 for paper 2 (classes 6 to 8).



CTET 2024: Steps To Check Provisional Answer Key