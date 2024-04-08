CTET 2024 Application Correction Window Opens, Check Details

CTET 2024: Candidates can access the official portal using their login credentials.

The application correction window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 has opened. Those who have applied for the examination can make changes to the details previously submitted by visiting the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Candidates can access the official portal using their login credentials, such as registration number and date of birth, to modify their application form.

The correction in the application can be made until April 12. According to the schedule, the CTET 2024 exam will be held on July 7 in paper and paper (offline) mode, lasting for 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The CTET 2024 will consist of two papers: Paper 1 for teachers of Class 1 to 5 and Paper 2 for teachers of Class 6 to 8.

CTET 2024 Schedule:

Paper 2 will be held from 9.30 am to 12 noon.

Paper 1 will be conducted between 2 pm and 4.30 pm.

CTET 2024 Application Correction Fee:

There is no charge for correcting CTET forms. Candidates are permitted to revise or modify their previously submitted CTET application form for 2024 without any additional fees. They are only required to pay the CTET application fees during the online submission process.

CTET Application Form 2024: Editable Details

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam will have the option to edit the following details in the CTET 2024 application form:

Candidate's name

Father's name

Mother's name

Gender

Nationality

Employment status

Date of birth

Category

Differently-abled category

Address

Mobile number

Paper opted

Subject for Paper 2

Educational details

Choices for exam center

Language 1 and/or 2 opted

Name of the Institution

CTET 2024: Paper Pattern

Paper I (for Classes I to V):

Total 150 MCQs, 150 Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy (compulsory): 30 MCQs, 30 Marks

Mathematics (compulsory): 30 MCQs, 30 Marks

Environmental Studies (compulsory): 30 MCQs, 30 Marks

Language I (compulsory): 30 MCQs, 30 Marks

Language II (compulsory): 30 MCQs, 30 Marks

Paper II:

Child Development & Pedagogy (compulsory): 30 MCQs, 30 Marks

Mathematics and Science (for Mathematics and Science teacher): 60 MCQs, 60 Marks

OR