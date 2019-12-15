Bihar Police Releases Constable Driver Exam Admit Card

CSBC, Bihar has released admit card for Constable Driver written exam

Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar has released the admit card for Constable Driver recruitment exam which will be held on December 29, 2019. The admit card can be downloaded from the official CSBC website. The board had notified exam date, and admit card release date in an official notice on its website and had also released OMR-specimen for the benefit of candidates.

Candidates who applied for this recruitment can download their admit cards using their registration id or their mobile number and date of birth.

CSBC Home Guard Constable Driver Exam Admit Card Download Link

In case, candidate's photograph is not clear on the admit card, they should carry 2 passport-size photograph similar to the one provided in the online application form to the exam venue on the day of the exam.

If a candidate is unable to download their admit card from the official website, they can visit the CSBC office in Patna on December 26 and 27 between 10 am and 5 pm to collect duplicate e-admit card.

Candidates are required to carry a valid photo identity proof along with their e-admit card on the day of the exam.

The written test will be objective in nature. There will be 100 questions, each question carrying one mark. The exam will be of 2 hours' duration. Candidates who score less than 30 per cent marks in the written test will be disqualified. Marks scored in Written Test will be used only to prepare shortlist of candidates for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

