Bihar Police Announces Written Exam Date For Constable Driver Recruitment

Bihar Police (CSBC) has announced written exam date for Constable Driver recruitment

Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar will conduct the written examination for recruitment of Constable Drivers on December 29, 2019. The admit card for successful applicants will be released on the official CSBC website on December 15, 2019. The examination will be OMR-based and as such the Board has also released OMR specimen for candidates' benefit.

The e-admit cards will be released on the official CSBC website on December 15. Candidates are required to carry a valid photo identity proof along with their e-admit card on the day of the exam.

In case, candidate's photograph is not clear on the admit card, they should carry 2 passport-size photograph similar to the one provided in the online application form to the exam venue on the day of the exam.

If a candidate is unable to download their admit card from the official website, they can visit the CSBC office in Patna on December 26 and 27 between 10 am and 5 pm to collect duplicate e-admit card.

CSBC had announced 98 Constable Driver vacancies available with Bihar Home Guard Battalion.

The written test will be objective in nature. There will be 100 questions, each question carrying one mark. The exam will be of 2 hours' duration. Candidates who score less than 30 per cent marks in the written test will be disqualified. Marks scored in Written Test will be used only to prepare shortlist of candidates for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

