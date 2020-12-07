Bihar Driver Constable Exam In January 2021, Admit Card Soon

CSBC will conduct the exam for selection of Driver Constables on January 3, 2021.

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has notified that the exam for the selection of candidates to fill 1722 Driver Constable posts will be held on January 3, 2021. This exam was earlier scheduled on October 14; however, it was postponed later. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit cards from the official website of CSBC on December 10.

Candidates who had already downloaded the admit cards can use the same for the exam. However, candidates who did not download the admit cards before can get the same on December 10, the CSBC has said.

In addition to this, the Board has also said that if candidates can not download the admit cards on December 10, the facility will reopen on December 30 from 10 am to 5 pm and in this case candidates have to get their admit cards from the Board's office.

Details of the exam centre will be released on the website of the Board on December 11.

This recruitment was notified in November, 2019.

The OMR-based written test will be the first stage of selection. The examination will be of 2 hours duration. There will be 100 objective questions from General Knowledge topics and topics of current affairs. Candidates must score minimum 30 per cent marks to qualify for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Based on the marks scored in the written exam, candidates equal to 5 times the available vacancies will be called for Physical Efficiency Test.

