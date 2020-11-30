Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service Exam On January 15

CGPSC recruitment 2020: Apply online at psc.cg.gov.in

Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service Exam will be held on January 15, 2021, the state public service commission, CGPSC, has said through an official notification which is available on its website. The exam will be held at Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai, Jagdalpur and Raipur districts, the CGPSC has said.

The recruitment was notified in January 2020.

The State Engineering Service exam will be held in two shifts. The general studies will be held in the first shift from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and the engineering paper (civil, mechanical, electrical) will be held in the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

A total of 89 posts will be filled through this exam.

Candidates will be selected for the Chhattisgarh state engineering service exam on the basis of written exam and interview.

Meanwhile, the Commission will conduct the State Service preliminary exam on February 14, 2021. The registration process for the Chhattisgarh State Service exam will begin on December 14. Application forms will be available online on the official website of the Commission. Candidates can fill and submit the forms till January 12, 2021. A total of 158 vacancies have been notified by the Commission. The main exam will be held on June 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2021.

Click here for more Jobs News