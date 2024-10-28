CGPSC SI Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins, Check Steps To Apply

CGPSC SI Recruitment 2024: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has commenced the application process for recruiting Sub-Inspectors (SIs) and Subedars in the state's police department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, psc.cg.gov.in. The last date to apply for these vacancies is November 21, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 341 SI and Subedar positions.

CGPSC SI Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website, psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the "Online Application" button

Step 3. Click on the apply link for the Subedar and SI recruitment

Step 4. Provide your personal details to generate a registration number

Step 5. Log in by entering the registration number and password

Step 6. Complete the application form and click "Submit"

Step 7. Download and print your application form for future reference

The official notification reads: "If a candidate has made an error in the online application and it has not been rectified during the free error correction period, then a paid error correction will be available from November 25, 2024, at 12 noon to November 27, 2024, until 11:59 pm. For this paid error correction, Rs. 500 will be charged. This error correction can be done online only once."

CGPSC SI Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Candidates must be at least 21 years old and no older than 28 years as of January 1, 2024. However, age relaxation may apply as per Chhattisgarh Government regulations.

CGPSC SI Recruitment 2024: Physical Qualifications

For male candidates: Height must be 168 cm or more

For female candidates: Height must be 153 cm or more