CGPSC SSE 2024 Notification Released, Check Key Details

CGPSC SSE 2024: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the notification for the State Service Examination (SSE) 2024 to fill 246 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posititions by visiting the official website, psc.cg.gov.in, once the registration process begins.



CGPSC SSE 2024: Important Dates

Date of online application for the preliminary examination: December 01, 2024, from 12 noon to December 30, 2024, at 11.59pm

Preliminary Exam Date: February 9, 2025



Probable dates of the main examination: June 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2025



CGPSC SSE 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website, psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the State Service Examination (SSE) 2024 application link on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Fill out the application form and make the payment

Step 5. Click on Submit and save the application form

Step 6. Take a hard copy for future reference



The official notification reads: "Candidates applying for the examination should ensure themselves before applying that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all levels of examination will be purely provisional. Issuance of an admit card to the candidate will not mean that his/her candidature has been finally accepted by the Commission. The Commission examines the eligibility conditions only after identifying the candidates for the written examination/interview."

Selection Process

The recruitment process consists of three stages:

1. Preliminary Examination

2. Main Examination

3. Interview

Minimum Educational Qualification

The candidate must have a degree from any of the universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislatures in India.