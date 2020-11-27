Chhattisgarh State Service Exam In February, 2021

CGPSC prelims exam will be held on February 14, 2021.

The State Service preliminary exam will be held on February 14, 2021, the Chhattisgarh State Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has said in an official notification which it has released on its website. "The main exam will be held on June 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2021," it has added.

Official Notification

The registration process for the Chhattisgarh State Service exam will begin on December 14. Application forms will be available online on the official website of the Commission. Candidates can fill and submit the forms till January 12, 2021.

A total of 158 vacancies have been notified by the Commission.

"The preliminary exam will comprise two compulsory papers: general studies and aptitude test. Both the question papers will have objective type multiple-choice questions. There will be negative marking for wrong answer. For each wrong answer, one-third of the total marks assigned to that question will be deducted" the CGPSC has said.

"In each question paper essential qualifying marks for the unreserved category will be 33% and 23% for others," the Commission has mentioned in the exam notice.

The main exam will have seven papers which will carry 1400 marks in total and an interview test which will carry 150 marks.

