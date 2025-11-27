Chhattisgarh SSE 2025 Recruitment: Notification Out For 238 Vacancies, Salary Up To Rs 56,100

Chhattisgarh CGPSC SSE Recruitment 2025: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the official notification for the State Service Examination (SSE) 2025, inviting applications for 238 vacancies. The recruitment drive includes posts such as Superintendent of Police, Labour Officer, Employment Officer, Finance Service Officer, Chief Municipal Officer, State Tax Inspector, Excise Sub-Inspector and more. The salary for these vacancies ranges from Rs 25,300 to Rs 56,100. Interested candidates can apply on the commission's official website - psc.cg.gov.in.

Those applying will be required to go through preliminary and main examinations to be eligible for the posts. The prelims will be held on February 22, 2026, in two shifts - 10 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm. Registrations will begin on December 1, 2025 (12 pm) and close on December 30, 2025 (11:59 pm).

The mains are tentatively scheduled to be conducted on May 16, 17, 18 and 19, 2026.

CGPSC SSE Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria, Examination Scheme

Candidates need to be at least 21 years old and not more than 30 years of age for applying to any of the mentioned posts, except Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The minimum height required varies from 165 cm to 168 cm for men and 152.4 cm to 155 cm for women.

Exam Scheme

The prelims will have two compulsory subjects - General Studies and Aptitude Test. Both will be held for a duration of 2 hours each and will carry 200 marks for 100 questions. For each wrong answer, one-third of the marks (which is 2 per question) will be deducted. Those who clear the prelims will qualify for the mains exam.

The mains examination will test candidates in seven subjects, each held for a duration of three hours on different days. Appearing for all tests is mandatory and those who qualify will appear for the personality interview for 100 marks. Each of the main examination subjects carries 200 marks, bringing the total to 1,400 marks.

