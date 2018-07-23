Central Railway Recruitment 2018: Application For 2573 Apprentice Post To End Soon, Apply Now

Central Railway Recruitment 2018: Application For 2573 Apprentice Post To End Soon

Central Railways will conclude the application process for recruitment of 2573 apprentice posts on July 25, 2018. Railways had begun the application process in June with a one-month window for eligible candidates to apply online. Candidates will be selected on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) and ITI marks in the trade of Apprenticeship.

Applicants must be in the age group of 15-24 years. Upper age limit is relaxed by 05 years in case of SC/ST candidates, 3 years in case of OBC candidates.

The application process is completely online and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, www.rrccr.com. Candidate must have their Aadhar card at hand at the time of registration. Apart form the Aadhar card, they would also need to upload the following documents along with the application form:

SSC (Standard 10th) or its equivalent mark sheet.

Certificate for proof of date of birth (Standard 10th or its equivalent certificate or mark sheet indicating date of birth or school leaving certificate indicating date of birth).

Consolidated mark sheet for all semesters of the trade in which applied / Provisional National Trade Certificate indicating marks.

National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT or Provisional National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT /SCVT.

Caste certificate for SC/ST/OBC candidates, wherever applicable

Disability certificate, in case of PWD candidate

Discharge certificate / Serving certificate, in case of candidates applied against Ex-Servicemen quota

Applicants will have to deposit Rs. 100 as fees. SC, ST, PWD, Women candidates are exempted from paying application fees. The payment can be made by using debit card / credit card / Internet Banking / SBI Challan etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates.

