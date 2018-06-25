Central Railway Invites Application For 2573 Posts Registration for the Central Railway recruitment will begin on June 26, 2018 at 11.00 am.

Share EMAIL PRINT Railway Recruitment 2018 For 2573 Apprentice Posts New Delhi: Central Railway has invited application from eligible candidates for



After the final merit list is done, candidates who have been placed in the list shall have to appear for verification of original testimonials uploaded and Medical examination.



Applicants must be in the age group of 15-24 years. Upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years in case of SC/ST candidates, 3 years in case of OBC candidates. Applicants shall also deposit Rs 100 as fees. SC, ST, PWD, Women candidates are exempted from paying application fees. The payment can be made by using debit card / credit card / Internet Banking / SBI Challan etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates.



Details of the cluster and units can be checked from the official website of the Central Railway.



Vacancy Details Mumbai Cluster: 1799 slots

Bhusawal Cluster: 421 slots

Pune Cluster: 152 slots

Nagpur Cluster: 107 slots

Solapur Cluster: 93 slots

