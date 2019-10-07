BPSSC Announces Prelim Exam Date For SI, Sergeant, Assistant Jail Superintendent Recruitment

BPSSC has released prelim exam date for SI, Sergeant, Assistant Jail Superintendent recruitment

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the date for the prelim exam which will be held for recruitment on the post of Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant, and Assistant Jail Superintendent etc. The Commission will be holding the prelim examination on December 22, 2019. The application process for this recruitment was completed in September.

The Commission, in August, had advertised 2064 vacancies for Police Sub Inspector, 215 vacancies for Sergeant post, 125 vacancies for Assistant Jail Superintendent, and 42 vacancies for Assistant Jail Superintendent (Ex-servicemen).

The Prelim examination will be conducted for one paper. It will be of two hours duration. The paper will have 100 questions with 200 maximum marks.

The paper will be objective in nature and questions will be asked from General Knowledge topics and current affairs. Minimum qualifying marks in the prelim exam is 30 per cent. Candidates who score less than 30 per cent will be disqualified from the main exam.

The Commission will shortlist candidates equal to 20 times the number of vacancies advertised form among those who score the minimum qualifying percentage marks in prelims exam.

There will be negative marking of 0.2 marks for each wrong answer. There will be two copies of the answer sheet, one of which will be kept by the Commission.

