Bihar Police Releases Vacancies For Level 6 Police Sub-Inspector, Check Details To Apply

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC).

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released vacancies for 1,275 posts for Level 6 Police Sub-Inspector. The application process for the same will begin from October 5 while the deadline for completing the registration is November 5.

Interested candidates can apply online on the official website.

Eligibility criteria

Male candidates between the age group 20- 37 years age can only apply for the recruitment drive that is being conducted to induct Police Sub-Inspector. For the women category, candidates should not be less than 20 years and the maximum age should not be more than 40 years. In the Backward Class category, the minimum age required is 20 years, while the maximum age is 40 years. For the Scheduled Cast, Scheduled Tribe and Third gender candidates, the minimum age is 20 years while the maximum age is 42 years for both men and women.

The application is open to only Indian Nationals. The candidates must be graduate from any recognised university or any other equivalent state university.

Fee details

The application fee is Rs 700 for unreserved, Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS). For Scheduled Cast (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories the fee charged will be Rs 400.



Male candidates from the general and Backward Class should be of at least 165 cm in height. The minimum height is fixed at 160 cm for the male candidates from Extremely Backward Class. The male candidates belonging to the Scheduled Cast (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, should have a minimum height of 160 cm. Female candidates under all sections should be at least 155 cm tall and weigh at least 48 kg in order to become eligible for the post.

After the completion of the application process, the authorities will verify the same to check the authenticity of the facts mentioned. The shortlisted applicants will thereafter undergo a written examination.