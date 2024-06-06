Bihar Police SI Prohibition Mains Admit Card 2024 Out, Check Steps To Download

Bihar Police SI Prohibition Mains Admit Card 2024: The admit card for Bihar Police Sub-inspector (SI) Prohibition Mains 2024 has been released on the official website of BPSE, bpssc.bih.nic.in. Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre as it contains essential details.

BPSSC Police Sub Inspector Prohibition Mains 2024 will be held on June 23 in two shifts: the first from 10am to12 noon and the second from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

Those who have cleared the Prelims are eligible to sit for Mains. The exam is being conducted to fill 1,275 vacancies for the post of sub-inspector prohibition and police SI vigilance.

Bihar Police SI Prohibition Mains: Steps To Download Admit Card

Go to the BPSC's homepage, bpssc.bih.nic.in

Select the link titled Download Admit Card

A new page will open where you need to enter login details such as registration number, mobile number, and date of birth.

After submitting the details, your admit card will appear on the screen.

Verify the details and download it.

Take a printout for future reference.

For the final merit list to be prepared on the basis of the main examination, the minimum qualifying marks will be 32 per cent for SC, ST, and women candidates, 34 per cent for extremely backward class candidates, 36.5 per cent for backward class candidates, and 40 per cent for general category candidates.

Paper pattern