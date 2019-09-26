BPSSC Extends Application Date For SI, Sergeant, Assistant Jail Superintendent Recruitment

BPSSC has extended last date for SI, Sergeant, Assistant Jail Superintendent recruitment

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has extended the application date for the post of Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Jail Superintendent etc. The last date to apply for the recruitment was September 25, which has now been extended to September 28, 2019. A notice on the Commission's website said that the last date has been extended in view of the heavy traffic on the website for application submission on the last date (i.e. September 25).

The Commission, in August, had advertised 2064 vacancies for Police Sub Inspector, 215 vacancies for Sergeant post, 125 vacancies for Assistant Jail Superintendent, and 42 vacancies for Assistant Jail Superintendent (Ex-servicemen).

The selection process will constitute a preliminary written exam, followed by a main exam which will further be followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for shortlisted candidates.

The preliminary examination will have one paper. There will be 100 questions carrying 2 marks each. The questions will be from topics of general knowledge and current affairs.

Candidates equal to 20 times the advertised vacancies will be called for the main examination.

The main examination will have two papers. Paper one will have 100 questions from general Hindi. The paper would be of 2 hours duration. Each question will carry two marks.

Paper two in the main exam will have questions from general studies, general science, public administration, Indian history, Indian geography, Mathematics and Mental ability. Second paper will also have 100 questions carrying 2 marks each, and the duration will be 2 hours.

There will be negative marking of 0.2 marks for each wrong answer.

