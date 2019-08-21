BPSSC Recruitment Process For 2,446 Posts Begins Soon. Details Here

BPSSC recruitment registration will be held at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

BPSSC recruitment 2019: Bihar Police has announced 2,446 vacancies in various positions in the state police force. The registration process for the recruitment of Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment) and Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Home Department (Police) and Home Department (Jail) will begin from August 22. The recruitment will be conducted by Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC), official recruitment arm of Bihar Police. The official notification has been released on the web portal of BPSSC, bpssc.bih.nic.in. The application registration process for this BPSSC recruitment can be completed from this official web portal.

BPSSC recruitment 2019: Important dates

BPSSC recruitment notification for SI, Sergeant and Assistant Superintendent Jail released on: August 21, 2019

Application process begins on: August 22, 2019.

Last date of application: September 25.

BPSSC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Out of the total 2,446 vacancies announced today, here is the cadre-wise distribution for various posts:

Police Sub Inspector: 2066

Sergeant: 215

Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment): 125

Assistant Superintendent Jail (ex-servicemen): 42

BPSSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

The online application form is available on the BPSSC website: bpssc.bih.nic.in. The detailed instruction to fill the application form or rectify any mistake in the application form is available on the website and a candidate should go through it carefully before beginning their application process.

BPSSC recruitment 2019: Selection process

The selection process for all the listed posts will involve a preliminary written exam, followed by a main exam which will further be followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The preliminary examination will have one paper. There will be 100 questions carrying 2 marks each. The questions will be from topics of general knowledge and current affairs.

Candidates equal to 20 times the advertised vacancies will be called for the main examination.

The main examination will have two papers. Paper one will have 100 questions from general Hindi. The paper would be of 2 hours duration. Each question will carry two marks.

Paper two in the main exam will have questions from general studies, general science, public administration, Indian history, Indian geography, Mathematics and Mental ability. Second paper will also have 100 questions carrying 2 marks each, and the duration will be 2 hours.

There will be negative marking of 0.2 marks for each wrong answer.

