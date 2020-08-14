Bihar Police: Over 2,000 Vacancies Announced, BPSSC To Conduct Recruitment

Bihar Police recruitment: The forms will be available from August 16 till September 24.

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has notified a total of 2,213 vacancies in the Bihar Police. These vacancies are available for Sub Inspectors and Sergeant posts. Candidates have to fill and submit the application forms online at the official website of BPSSC. The forms will be available from August 16 till September 24.

Job Notification

For both the posts graduates are eligible. Applicants must have obtained the graduation degree from a recognised university on or before August 1.

For the posts, the minimum age limit is 20 years and the maximum age limit for male candidates belonging to unreserved category is 37 years. Age relaxation details is available in the notification.

Selection to the posts will be based on two phases of written exam, physical fitness test. The preliminary exam will be a qualifying test for the main exam. Candidates who score less than 30% marks in the preliminary exam will not be eligible to appear for the main exam. Number of candidates, six times the total number of vacancies will be shortlisted for the physical fitness test based on the marks obtained in the main exam.

