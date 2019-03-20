BPSC Releases Answer Key For Assistant Prelims Exam

BPSC has released answer key for Assistant Prelims exam

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Preliminary Competitive exam held for Assistant recruitment. The Prelims exam was held on March 17, 2019. The answer key has been released for all sets and will be available for download on the official website of the Commission. Candidates who appeared for the exam can also submit their objection on the answer key.

BPSC Assistant Prelims Exam Answer Key: How to download?

Step one: Go to official BPSC website: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the Preliminary Answer Key link provided.

Step three: A pdf will open. Download the pdf.

Step four: Open the pdf and check the answer key.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can also submit their objection on the answer key if any. The objection must be submitted to the BPSC office latest by April 1, 2019 till 5:00 pm.

Candidates would have to submit their objection in the objection form available on the commission's official website. The objection must be accompanied with necessary proof. Objection form must be sent via speed post to the following address:

Combined Secretary-cum-Exam Controller

Bihar Public Service Commission

Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Bailey Road)

Patna 800001

Candidate must mention examination name and advertisement number on the envelope.

