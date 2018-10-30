BPSC Notifies Assistant Vacancies; Graduates Can Apply

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released recruitment notification for 51 Assistant posts. Out of the 51 posts, 17 are reserved for women candidates. The online application process will begin on October 31, 2018. The vacancy is for graduate candidates. The selection process for Assistant will comprise a Preliminary Written examination, and a Main examination.

Important Dates

Online registration process commences: October 31, 2018

Last date to register online: November 20, 2018

Last date to pay application fee online: November 23, 2018

Last date to complete application process: November 30, 2018

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate should have a graduation degree from a recognized University.

The lower age limit for this recruitment is 21 years and upper age limit is 37 years for general male candidates, 40 years for OBC and general female candidates, and 42 years for SC and ST category candidates.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for the recruitment online through the official BPSC website: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates would be required to register first, then pay the application fee and finally complete the application form.

Application fee could be paid after 11:00 am on the next day of registering for the exam. The application fee is Rs. 150 for SC, ST,PwD, and female candidates who are permanent residents of Bihar, and Rs. 600 for all other candidates.

