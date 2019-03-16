Bihar Assistant Engineer (Civil, Electrical) Recruitment Begins Next Week

BPSC AE Recruitment 2019: Know How To Apply

Candidates with a Bachelor degree in Civil/ Electrical engineering or equivalent degree are eligible to apply for Assistant Engineer post in various departments of Government of Bihar. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the recruitment and online registration for the same will begin on March 19. The Commission will conduct a written exam to select candidates for the post. Candidates should note that those who have obtained the degree through distance education medium are not eligible to apply.

Official Website

The last date to submit application online is April 10, 2019. The last date for submitting hard copy of application form along with required documents via speed post/ registered post is April 22, 2019 by 5:00 pm.

The online application link will be available after 11:00 am on the next day of paying application fee. Candidates have to submit application fee online from March 19 to April 2, 2019.

The selection examination will be conducted for 4 papers out of which 4 will be compulsory and 2 will be optional. The 4 compulsory papers are General Hindi, General English, General Studies, and General Engineering Science. The two optional papers would be different for Civil Mechanical engineering. All papers will have objective questions. General English and General Hindi papers are only qualifying in nature.

The commission will announce examination dates later on the official website.

Click Here For More Jobs News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.