BPSC Announces Civil, Electrical Engineer Vacancies; Application From March 19

BPSC has announced vacancies for Electrical, Civil Engineers

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released recruitment advertisement for Civil and Electrical Engineers. The number of vacancies available for Civil Engineers is 31 and for Electrical Engineers is 33. The commission will conduct a written examination for selection of candidates. The application process for engineer recruitment will begin from March 19, 2019.

Candidates with a Bachelor degree in Civil/Electrical engineering or equivalent degree are eligible to apply. Those who have procured a degree through distance education medium are not eligible to apply.

Eligible candidates will be able to submit application fee online from March 19 to April 2, 2019. The last date to submit application online is April 10, 2019. The last date for submitting hard copy of application form along with required documents via speed post/ registered post is April 22, 2019 by 5:00 pm.

The online application link will be available after 11:00 am on the next day of paying application fee.

The selection examination will be conducted for 4 papers out of which 4 will be compulsory and 2 will be optional. The 4 compulsory papers are General Hindi, General English, General Studies, and General Engineering Science. The two optional papers would be different for Civil Mechanical engineering. All papers will have objective questions. General English and General Hindi papers are only qualifying in nature.

The commission will announce examination dates later on the official website.

