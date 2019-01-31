BPSC Announces Assistant Preliminary Competitive Exam Date

BPSC will conduct assistant prelims exam in March 2019

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the exam date for the Assistant (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. The application process for the Assistant recruitment had concluded on December 15, 2018. The recruitment was announced for 51 vacant Assistant posts. Out of the 51 posts, 17 are reserved for women candidates. The selection process comprises of a Preliminary exam and Main exam.

The preliminary examination will be conducted tentatively on March 17, 2019. The date is subject to change on administrative decision.

The admit cards for the Assistant Prelims exam will be released prior to the exam on the official BPSC website. Candidates will be able to download their respective admit cards form the official website only.

Meanwhile, BPSC has released the result for Assistant Engineer, Civil Prelims exam on its official website. The result is available in pdf format and candidates who appeared for the exam can download the same. More than 17,000 candidates had appeared for the prelim exam out of which 10,106 have qualified for the main exam.

As per the official result release for Assistant Engineer Prelims Exam, the cut off for General male candidates is 66 and for general female is 47. The cut off marks for SC category is 47, for ST category is 54, for EBC category is 48, for BC category is 56 and for Disabled category is 47.

