BPSC Assistant Engineer Prelims Exam Result Released @ Bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC has released prelims exam result for Assistant Engineer Civil Competitive Exam

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result for Assistant Engineer Civil (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. The exam was conducted on September 15, 2018 in which more than 17,000 candidates participated. Based on the required eligibility criteria and cut off marks determined for qualifying in the examination, the commission has declared 10,106 candidates qualified for the Main examination.

BPSC Assistant Engineer Prelims Exam Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to official website for the commission: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the result link given on the home page.

Step three: A pdf will open. Download the pdf.

Step four: The pdf has roll numbers of the qualified candidates. Check for your roll number in the pdf.

The Commission has also released the final answer key for the prelims exam. Candidates can download the same from the link provided on the website.

As per the official release, the cut off for General male candidates is 66 and for general female is 47. The cut off marks for SC category is 47, for ST category is 54, for EBC category is 48, for BC category is 56 and for Disabled category is 47.

Click here for more Jobs News