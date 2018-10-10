EXIM Bank Invites Applications For Management Trainee Posts

Bank jobs for graduates, Apply At Exim Bank for Management Trainee post

EXIM bank invites applications for recruitment to Management Trainee post. A total of 20 posts have been notified by the Bank for recruitment. Candidates with required educational qualification and excellent communication skill and proficient in computer and IT usage can apply. The upper age limit for being eligible for the recruitment is 25 years (it is 30 years for SC/ ST candidates and 28 years for OBC candidates). 'Management Trainees will be absorbed in Grade/Scale Junior Management (JM) I as Deputy Manager, after successful completion of one year of traineeship in the Bank. The current CTC of Deputy Manager is Rs 13.20 lakh per annum approximately,' reads the job notice.

The last date to apply is November 10.

Post Graduates in Business Management or Chartered Accountants are eligible to apply. Applicants should have minimum 50% aggregate marks in both Graduation and Post-Graduation. The postgraduate courses should be of minimum 2 years full time duration. For candidates with CA qualification, passing the professional examination is sufficient.

