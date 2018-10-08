Kendriya Vidyalaya Teacher Recruitment Exam In December

KV Recruitment For Teacher Post; Exam Dates Out

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will conduct the written exam for recruitment of PGTs, TGT, PRTs and Librarian in December. KVS has released the exam schedule today. Final result for the Librarian post has also been declared today, exam for which was held on February 22, 2018. The interview was held in May 2018. Candidates can click here for combined merit listwhich has the details of 482 candidates. Likewise the mark list of the candidates who had appeared for the Librarian exam in February have also been released. Candidates can click here for the Librarian exam marks.

KVS will conduct the written exam on December 22 and 23. The exam will be held in three shifts.

KVS Teacher Exam Schedule

December 22, 2018 First Session (9.30 am-11.30 am): PRT

December 22, 2018 Second Session (12.30 pm-3.00 pm): TGT (P&HE, AE, WE)

December 22, 2018 Third Session (4.00 pm-06.30 pm): PRT Music

December 23, 2018 First Session (9.30 am-11.30 am): PGT

December 23, 2018 Second Session (12.30 pm-3.00 pm): TGT

December 23, 2018 First Session (4.00 pm-6.30 pm): Librarian

For the post of Principal and Vice Principal post, the exam will be held on November 3, 2018.

