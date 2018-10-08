BECIL Announces Jobs For Graduates

BECIL Recruitment 2018 For Monitor Posts

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications from graduates with proficiency in computer knowledge for recruitment to the post of Monitor. A total of 26 posts have been notified by BECIL. Applicants must have proficiency in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and English. Candidates must also have at least one experience in the field of media/ news. Selected candidates will be engaged by BECIL on contract basis in EMMC, Delhi. Candidates will be selected through skill test cum interview which will be held at Bengaluru and/ or New Delhi.

Candidates should apply offline and provide mobile number and email ID in the registration. The envelope carrying the application form should carry the completely filled form. Candidates should also pay Rs 1000 as the registration fee in the form of cash or demand draft. Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PC category shall have to pay Rs 500.

The last date to apply for the job is November 2018.

Vacancy Details

Monitor (Kannada): 6 posts

Monitor (Malayalam): 6 posts

Monitor (Tamil): 6 posts

Monitor (Telugu): 6 posts

Monitor (English): 6 posts

Kendriya Vidyalaya Teacher Recruitment Exam In December

SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) Main Exam Marks Released; Here's Direct Link

RPSC Headmaster Exam Answer Key Released Online

Click here for more Jobs News