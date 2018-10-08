RPSC Headmaster Exam Answer Key Released Online

RPSC Answer Key For Headmaster Exam: Know How To Check

For the headmaster recruitment exam conducted on September 2, Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer key. Candidates who had appeared for the exam will now be able to check the answer keys released on the official website of the Commission and raise objections. Answer key challenge option will be available from October 13. Candidates can raise objections till October 15. Candidates shall have to support their challenge by quoting reference from standard, authentic books. For every question against which challenge will be raised, candidates shall have to pay Rs 100.

Click here for RPSC Headmaster Paper 1 Answer Key

Click here for RPSC Headmaster Paper 2 Answer Key

On the other hand, the Commission has also released the question paper of Sub Inspector Combined Competitive Exam.

The ongoing recruitment process is for selecting candidates against 1200 Headmaster posts. Apart form the 1200 head master vacancies, the commission had also notified recruitment for School Lecturer in Sanskrit Education Department, Senior Teacher Grade II (Non TSP, TSP, and Special Education), and Physiotherapist (TSP and Non TSP) in March.

On October 7, the Commission conducted exam for Sub Inspector post.

For RAS/ RTS exam held in August, internet services were suspended in the State s a step for preventing unfair means in the exam. 76 per cent of the candidates took the examination of the total registrations under tight security measures, an RPSC official said. RPSC conducted the RAS/ RTS prelims at 1400 centes statewide.

